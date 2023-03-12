2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,530 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of 2U worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of 2U by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $2,142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 85,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

2U Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

2U Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.