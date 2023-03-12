38,905 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,905 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,707,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.56.

Insider Activity

Adobe Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $329.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.