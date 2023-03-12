45,420 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 105.1% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 52.7% during the third quarter. Latash Investments LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 44.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Equity Residential Stock Down 3.9 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

