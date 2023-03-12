6,181 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $302,630,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $336.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $278.77 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.81 and its 200 day moving average is $367.30. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

