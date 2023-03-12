6,959 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.48. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

