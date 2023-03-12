AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $161.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $149.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

