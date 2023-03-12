Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

AGRX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

