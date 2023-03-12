Agiliti, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agiliti in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agiliti’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Agiliti Trading Down 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

NYSE AGTI opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. Agiliti has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,815,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares during the period.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

