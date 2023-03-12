Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $72.06 and last traded at $72.55, with a volume of 367311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.70.

Specifically, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $111,112.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,082.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $111,112.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,082.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,145 shares of company stock worth $600,978 and have sold 25,211 shares worth $2,113,162. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

