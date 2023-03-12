Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.8 %

MRVI stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.