Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $20.60. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 153,156 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.23 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.01%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

