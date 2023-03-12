Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,784,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,123 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Amcor worth $72,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after buying an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

