American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 984,555 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.39% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 101,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 55.3% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $3,314,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 2.2 %

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $964.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

