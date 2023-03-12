American Public Education (APEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $184.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About American Public Education

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.