American Vanguard (AVD) to Release Earnings on Monday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) will be issuing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AVD stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $592.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

