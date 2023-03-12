Analysts Offer Predictions for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $526.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 171,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,703 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 56.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 59.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

