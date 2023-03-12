Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $19.18

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $823.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

