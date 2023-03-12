Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target at $1,900.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,900.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASBFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,900 ($22.85) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Associated British Foods Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.13.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
