Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target at $1,900.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,900.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASBFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,900 ($22.85) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Associated British Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.2962 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

