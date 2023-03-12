Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT at $673.89

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $674.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $614.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.42. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $256.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

