Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Target Price at $24.75

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Enerplus Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ERF opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 5.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

