Analysts Set Expectations for Agiliti, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Agiliti in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agiliti’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Agiliti Trading Down 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:AGTI opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agiliti by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agiliti by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Agiliti by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Stories

