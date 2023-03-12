Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Target Price at $104.62

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $97.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $109.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

