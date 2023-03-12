Analysts Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target at $8.35

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLPX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Price Performance

Olaplex stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

