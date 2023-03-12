Analysts Set Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target at $32.60

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.14 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $801.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Stories

