Analysts Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) PT at $25.67

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

VIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.