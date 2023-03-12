Analysts Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target at $12.43

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,314,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,349,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $18,272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,809,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.81. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

