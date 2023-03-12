Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target at $78.67

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $99.01.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,159,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,417,787. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Trupanion by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,116 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Trupanion by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Stories

