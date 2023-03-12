Analysts Set Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Target Price at $95.00

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

OEZVY stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Verbund has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

