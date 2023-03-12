Analysts Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) PT at $86.80

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of WPC opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

