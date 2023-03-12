Andrew David Oddie Sells 2,334 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $19,768.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,283.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 570 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $5,608.80.

Funko Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $7.95 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Funko by 64.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Funko by 457.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

