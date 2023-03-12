Andrew Kirkman Sells 12,461 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.74), for a total value of £18,068.45 ($21,727.33).

CLS Stock Performance

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £545.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.81. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 130.20 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 231 ($2.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is 2,580.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on CLI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.47) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.10) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

