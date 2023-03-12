Annette Court Buys 920 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.04) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,114.96).

Admiral Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 1,881.50 ($22.63) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,099.48. The company has a market cap of £5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,608.12, a P/E/G ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.25. Admiral Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,711 ($32.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,008.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Admiral Group Company Profile

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($30.96) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($25.85) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($19.84) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($25.97) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,257.75 ($27.15).

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

