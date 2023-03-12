Annette Court Buys 920 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.04) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,114.96).
Admiral Group Trading Down 5.1 %
Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 1,881.50 ($22.63) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,099.48. The company has a market cap of £5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,608.12, a P/E/G ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.25. Admiral Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,711 ($32.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56.
Admiral Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,008.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.