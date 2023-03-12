Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $38.00. The stock traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 1663919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

