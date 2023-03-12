Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,751 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AON were worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $294.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.73. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

