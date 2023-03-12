argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in argenx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in argenx by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Securities raised their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.50.

Shares of ARGX opened at $341.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.73. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $267.35 and a twelve month high of $407.93.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

