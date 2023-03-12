Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Receives $3.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.30) to €2.90 ($3.09) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

