Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascom Price Performance

Shares of ACMLF stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Ascom has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

Get Ascom alerts:

Ascom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.