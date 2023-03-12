Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ascom Price Performance
Shares of ACMLF stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Ascom has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.
Ascom Company Profile
