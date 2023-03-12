Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $9,830,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 495,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore stock opened at $138.66 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $154.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The company had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

