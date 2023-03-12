Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Autolus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

