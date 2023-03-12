Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Autolus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.