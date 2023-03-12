Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $61.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

