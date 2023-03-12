AxoGen (AXGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AxoGen Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ AXGN opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $320.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.54. AxoGen has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.
Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.
