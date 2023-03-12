AxoGen (AXGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $320.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.54. AxoGen has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.