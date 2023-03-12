Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $19.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

BSAC opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $527.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.