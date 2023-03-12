Bank Of America (Bofa) Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €71.00 Price Target

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €46.26 ($49.21) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a one year high of €21.45 ($22.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.32.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

