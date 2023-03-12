Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $908.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 160,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

