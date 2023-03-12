Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMW. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($120.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

ETR BMW opened at €98.33 ($104.61) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a 52 week high of €102.02 ($108.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

