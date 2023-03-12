BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.77-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $70,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.