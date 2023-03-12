Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

BLDE stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $9.90.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,732.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,732.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $36,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,028 shares of company stock valued at $116,267. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.