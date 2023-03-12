Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $31.55 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $623.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BVH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

