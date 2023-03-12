Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $31.55 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $623.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BVH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
