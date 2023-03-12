BMO Capital Markets Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$23.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VET. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VET opened at C$18.82 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$17.49 and a one year high of C$39.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

About Vermilion Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.