Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brilliant Earth Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRLT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.